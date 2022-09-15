WATERTOWN — It may appear as if Jefferson County is sitting on nearly $100 million in excess fund balance, but officials painted a fuller picture of the county’s finances that shows that number is far lower, and the excess money that the county does have will soon be put to use.
According to an audit recently presented to the Board of Legislators accounting for the county’s financial situation as of Dec. 31, 2021, Jefferson County has $98,489,200 in total fund balances. That’s money, assigned to a budgetary item, that has not been spent. On paper, that looks like a significant amount of money, considering the county has a total budget of $267 million for this fiscal year.
But as county treasurer Karen M. Christie and deputy county administrator Sarah H. Baldwin explained, Jefferson County does not have that much money in uncommitted funds. Nearly half of the $98 million reported in the audit is money unspent, but earmarked for future purposes already, or laid away by government mandate to cover potential costs.
$3.06 million of the $98 million fund balance is classified “non-spendable,” representing agreements the county has made to buy services or goods, but not yet paid for. In previous accounting systems, that would have been called “pre-paid.”
“We’ve already spent that money,” Ms. Christie said. “Like when you get car insurance, in a big organization you may get a deal if you buy a five-year policy. So you don’t spend the money up front, you can’t expense the whole thing now, so we expense a fifth every year.”
It also represents money not yet delivered from things like the airport’s fuel depot. The county recognizes the value of the fuel they offer for sale, but cannot act on that value because the fuel is as-of-yet unsold, but will be soon.
There is also $7,687,348 of unused fund balance marked as “restricted funds.” This represents money set aside to pay for unemployment insurance for county employees, money earmarked for ongoing capital improvement projects that has not yet been used, and money from grants that must be used for specific purposes. For example, the county had $762,233 in wireless 911 surcharge money. That’s generated from a surcharge placed on all phone bills, taken in by the state and disbursed back to counties. That money can only be used to build new or maintain existing 911 communication infrastructure.
There’s also assigned fund balance, which is money from existing fund balance totals that has been re-appropriated for use. Jefferson County had $33,469,913 in assigned fund balance.
Part of that is marked to be used to cover part of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which provides cash assistance to families with minor children suffering from poverty, with $643,653 dedicated to that program.
The county must also carry enough money to cover the value of all employees’ accrued time off, like sick days and vacation time. That money must be kept available so that, in the unlikely event that Jefferson County dissolves itself and ceases to exist, they can pay out what is owed to their employees. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Jefferson County was holding $2,315,550 for that purpose.
There was also $4,301,951 set aside for “encumbrances,” or purchases that the county had already committed to. Recently ordered equipment that has not yet been paid for, office supplies on order, and any other ongoing transactions from Dec. 31 were marked as “encumbered fund balance.”
Jefferson County had $54,265,838 in unassigned fund balance actually available as of the audit period. That’s still a significant amount, representing about 40% of the county’s general fund operating expenditures. According to policies set by the county legislature, the county should aim to maintain enough funding to cover two months of general fund expenditures, about 16.6% of annual expenditures. That $54,265,838 represents 40.7% of annual general fund expenditures, and is well above the 26.67% cap that county policy places on fund balance levels. Once that cap is exceeded, the county budget officer, administrator Robert F. Hagemann III, must begin plans to present to the board that will bring that total back down within three years.
Ms. Christie said that large amount of fund balance is likely the result of two years of better than average sales tax revenues for the county, as people have spent more money than usual. That’s likely a fluke of the COVID-19 pandemic economy, when economic trends were hard to follow and quick to change.
“It’s a slippery slope to rely on sales tax increases,” Ms. Christie said. “You never know what you’re actually going to get until you get it, and if you budget that you’re going to bring in a bunch of money and then you don’t — then we’re in trouble.”
Most government budget officers expected that the wide-ranging layoffs and lack of social activity during the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to lower sales tax revenues for local governments, and prepared their budgets accordingly, cutting costs and reducing their reliance on sales tax revenue in 2021 and 2022. But sales tax revenue didn’t drop, as many people simply shifted buying habits online rather than not buying at all.
But with the current economy flagging under high inflation, sales tax revenues have started to drop again, and the north country has started to see quarterly sales tax revenues below state averages. Revenues are still up, but that is starting to even out as customers cut back on their spending. Additionally, Jefferson County is seeing increased costs as a result of inflation, and has needed to dole out contingency funds a few times in recent months.
Deputy administrator Baldwin said it’s possible the county could need to tap into some of the existing unassigned fund balance to restore the contingency fund, if it is relied on more heavily to cover the increased costs of goods and services.
As they prepare to budget for 2023, the county budget team is considering a multitude of options for how the county can use the extra funds they’ve got on hand. Ms. Baldwin said there are only so many options for the funding though, because it’s unlikely that there will be more money from the same sources in the future.
“We can’t hire people and create new positions with this, we can’t create new programs with it,” Ms. Baldwin said.
But even buying equipment can be a fraught issue with money like this, that’s come from a combination of sources and isn’t likely to persist.
“If you’re buying more equipment, not necessarily all at once, but more than you usually do in a period of time, then you have to replace or maintain it all at a faster pace than you’re used to doing,” Ms. Baldwin said.
Legislature chair William W. Johnson said he has heard from constituents that they’d like to see the county use the extra money they’ve got, and the board is ready to consider what the budget team presents when it comes time to lay out next year’s budget. That typically happens around late October and early November each year.
