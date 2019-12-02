WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Joseph F. Thomas, 36, Smethport, Pa., was sentenced to two years in state prison, followed by three additional years of supervision upon his release, after pleading guilty Sept. 17 to second-degree attempted rape. He also will be required to register with the state as a sex offender.
He had been accused of attempting to engage in sexual intercourse with a female he believed to be under the age of 13 on Sept. 25 in the town of LeRay.
Kevin F. Elie, 36, Watertown, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and admitted violating probation. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in July for selling cocaine in March 2018 and again in December 2018.
At the time, he was serving five years’ probation imposed in County Court in September 2018 for a third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction, again involving cocaine. He violated his probation supervision by committing the new drug sale crimes.
He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 7 to two years in prison, followed by three years’ post-release supervision.
Matthew J. Parker, 32, Watertown, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child as a passenger and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been charged with DWI with 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl in the vehicle on June 5 on Eastern Boulevard.
He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 23 to a three-year conditional discharge and be ordered to complete the Bridge program.
