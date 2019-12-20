WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Javonte J. Johnson, 23, Decatur, Ga., pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree grand larceny. He had been accused of forging and cashing checks totaling $12,727 that had been stolen from the Jefferson County SPCA in September 2018.
Upon his plea, he was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison and ordered to pay full restitution. He is currently serving a 2½-year federal prison sentence imposed Dec. 5 in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty July 3 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
In that case, he had been charged with creating counterfeit checks and cashing them at banks in Saratoga and Warren counties.
Devante Q. Wadjas, 23, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, was sentenced to an additional 1½ to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty Nov. 6 to first-degree attempted promotion of prison contraband. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in September with possessing a metal blade while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility on March 10.
He is currently serving a 3½-year prison sentence imposed in Albany County in April 2018 for a third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Cenzig Gulbay, 46, Watertown, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Nov. 25 to second-degree reckless endangerment.
He was accused of firing a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun near Sheena Covell and Kahlil Covell on Sept. 19, 2018. The incident occurred at Mr. Gulbay’s business, Cash4Gold, 132 Court St.
Joshua J. Johnson, 41, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree menacing. He had been charged with striking an unidentified woman with a guitar Nov. 17 in Watertown. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 19 to three years’ probation.
