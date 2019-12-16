WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Anthony M. Smith, 24, inmate at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, was sentenced to an additional 1½ to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty Sept. 17 to second-degree attempted assault. He admitted that he tried to injure one or more officers while scuffling with them Aug. 23, 2018, at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
He is currently serving up to five years in prison imposed in Westchester County Court in 2017 for convictions on counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Anthony L. Walker, 33, an inmate at Great Meadows Correctional Facility, was sentenced to an additional two to four years in prison after pleading guilty Oct. 22 to second-degree attempted assault. He had been charged with striking a corrections officer and causing a cut to the officer’s face while incarcerated July 24, 2018, at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
He is serving a 15-year sentence imposed in Onondaga County in 2007 for a first-degree manslaughter conviction, according to the prison system’s website.
Derrick J. Nier, 25, Clayton, was sentenced to six years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 18 to sexual misconduct. It had been alleged that on Jan. 13 in the town of Clayton he had sexual intercourse with a 23-year-old woman without her consent. He was also ordered Monday to register with the state as a Level 1 sex offender.
Craig W. Hein, 23, Fort Drum, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Nov. 1 to fifth-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance. It had been alleged that he possessed and sold LSD within the county on April 24.
Travon T. Felton, 24, Watertown, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Nov. 4 to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been accused of violating a City Court order of protection held by Alysse J. Eibert by striking her Sept. 4 in Watertown.
Milo F. Wiley, 63, Sackets Harbor, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty Oct. 15 to driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Further information about the charges was not available. He was also fined $1,000 Monday, had his driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
Christopher T. Furr, 30, Watertown, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 16 to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Further information about the count was not available.
Darnelle S. Williams, 24, Far Rockaway, pleaded guilty by mail to third-degree assault and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. The charge stemmed from an incident in July 2015 when Mr. Williams allegedly had sex with a girl, born in 1999, who could not consent because she was physically helpless.
William A. Stoner, 25, Henderson, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property. Further details about the count were not available. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 14 to three years’ probation.
