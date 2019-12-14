WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Orran A. Spray, 33, address not available, was arraigned on three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and single counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The charges were contained in a grand jury indictment unsealed in court. It is alleged that he had and sold heroin and tramadol, both controlled substances, in mid-December 2018 and again in early January.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on his own recognizance.
Gary S. Dusharm, 49, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been accused of taking Chastity Brown by the hair and slamming her into a wall June 8 in Watertown, in violation of an order of protection issued by County Court Judge Kim H. Martusewicz. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 21 to a year’s time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
James R. Deamer, 38, Harrisville, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. He had been accused of possessing scissors and threatening Nina Beamer with them July 30.
It was illegal for him to possess the scissors because he had been convicted of felony driving while intoxicated June 6 in St. Lawrence County Court. He was subsequently sentenced Friday to a one-year conditional discharge.
Russell R. Shepherd III, 30, Watertown, pleaded guilty to criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been accused of choking Shelby Dinzler while she was holding 2-month-old twin girls during a domestic incident in July at his State Street residence. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 19 to three years’ probation.
