WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Cody L. Davis, 25, Watertown, was sentenced to two years in state prison, followed by an additional two years of supervision upon his release, after pleading guilty Nov. 1 to third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. Further information about the count was not available.
Qualon Cooks, 27, an inmate at Upstate Correctional Facility, Malone, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted promotion of prison contraband. He had been accused of possessing a “cutting type” weapon while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility on Dec. 18.
He was subsequently sentenced to an additional 1½ to 3 years in prison. He is serving a 10-year prison term imposed in June 2014 in Albany County for a second-degree robbery conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website.
James A. Koller, 39, Buffalo, was sentenced to five years’ probation after pleading guilty Sept. 13 to first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor. He had been charged with engaging in electronic communication with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female between Sept. 24 and Sept. 28 and asking her to engage in sexual activity with him.
William R. Frawley, 37, LaFargeville, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and a conditional discharge after pleading guilty Aug. 21 to felony driving while intoxicated, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He admitted at the time of his plea that he was drunk when state police found him at a gas station in the town of Alexandria. He had a prior DWI conviction in September 2009 and was not supposed to be driving. The incident followed a domestic incident earlier in the night. Information about the weapon count was not available.
He was also fined $1,500 Friday, had his driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates. He was additionally ordered to complete the Bridge program.
Patricia A. Hamm, 54, Watertown, was sentenced to a conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty Oct. 11 to felony DWI. She had been charged with felony DWI May 25 on Route 3 in the town of Wilna. She was also fined $1,000 Friday, had her driver’s license revoked and is subject to the interlock provision.
