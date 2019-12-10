WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Tuesday in Jefferson County Court:
John A. Ellsworth, 24, Watertown, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt. He had been accused of violating a County Court order of protection held by Marissa Ruttan by threatening to punch her in the face Oct. 11 in Watertown.
He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 18 to five years’ probation.
Troyanna L. Bray, 51, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She had been accused of possessing and selling cocaine within the county in mid-March.
She is expected to be sentenced Feb. 10 to five years’ probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.