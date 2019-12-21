WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Tuesday in Jefferson County Court:
Twanisha S. Killian-Graham, 29, Watertown, was sentenced to a year in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 21 to third-degree assault stemming from one incident, third-degree burglary and resisting arrest as a result of a second incident and aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child as result of a third incident.
It had been alleged that on April 13 she unlawfully entered the Cooper Street residence of Dawn Bost-Brown and threatened to harm her, resulting in the burglary count. It was further alleged that she struggled with officers as they attempted to arrest her and that she struck an officer in the head with her elbow during that incident.
Information about the remaining charges was not available. On the aggravated DWI, she was additionally fined $500 Tuesday, had her driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Suzette L. Scott-Ackelbein, 27, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and three years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 25 to second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She had been accused of hitting an incompetent female in her chest with a closed fist on June 23 during an incident at 25889 Route 283 in the town of LeRay.
William F. Murphy, 36, Theresa, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 23 to fourth-degree criminal mischief. He had been accused of intentionally causing $420 worth of damage to a windshield on a vehicle operated by Teasha L. Cote by punching the windshield June 9.
Gabriel A. May, 31, Clayton, pleaded guilty to DWI as a misdemeanor. He had been charged with felony DWI on June 5 on Route 12F near the Salmon Run Mall Road. He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 19 to a one-year conditional discharge and be ordered to complete the Bridge program. He will also be fined $750, have his driver’s license revoked and be subject to the interlock provision.
Nora E. Marlow, 27, Watertown, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DWI. She had been accused of driving while intoxicated July 24 on Route 11 in the town of LeRay and again on Sept. 19 on Ohio Street. She is expected to be sentenced Feb. 19 to five years’ probation, be fined a total of $2,500, have her driver’s license revoked and be subject to the interlock provision.
Erika P. Grant, 43, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. It had been alleged that she stole property valued at more than $1,000 from Famous Footwear at the Salmon Run Mall. She is expected to be sentenced Feb. 19 to five years’ probation and be ordered to pay an unspecified amount of restitution.
