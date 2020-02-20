WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:
Kenneth H. Eastman, 22, Watertown, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to third-degree burglary. He is expected to be sentenced April 29 to three to six years in the department of corrections and drug treatment program.
In other court activity Wednesday:
Gabriel A. May, 31, Watertown, had pleaded guilty in December to driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced Wednesday to one-year conditional discharge to the bridge program. He was fined $750, his driver’s license was revoked and an ignition interlock was ordered.
Nora A. Marlow, 27, Watertown, had pleaded guilty in December to two counts of driving while intoxicated. Ms. Marlow was sentenced to three years conditional discharge to the bridge program on each count. She was fined $1,000 for the first count and $1,500 for the second. Her license was revoked and an ignition interlock was ordered.
Erika P. Grant, 43, Watertown, had pleaded guilty in December to fourth-degree grand larceny. Ms. Grant was sentenced to five years of probation.
Joseph R. Kuhn, 38, Sandy Creek, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Kuhn is scheduled to be sentenced April 16.
Joshua J. Johnson, 41, Watertown, had pleaded guilty in December to second-degree menacing. He was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation. He was also convicted of violating probation, for which he was sentenced to time served.
John A. Ellsworth, 25, Watertown, had pleaded guilty in December to first-degree criminal contempt. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation and time served.
Melissa Flowers, 39, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. Ms. Flowers is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.
