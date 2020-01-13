WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Christine M. Hunter, 37, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Sept. 18 to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance. Further information about the charge was not available.
Ashley N. Beach, 26, Watertown, was sentenced to time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 25 to first- and second-degree criminal contempt as a result of two incidents. She had been accused of violating a Family Court order of protection by texting Kevin Beach, Watertown, on Sept. 12.
She had also been charged with criminal contempt for violating Mr. Beach’s order of protection by calling 81 times within about an hour in July.
Bryan L. Blackmon, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt and harassment. Mr. Blackmon initially faced two grand jury indictments, with one alleging that he violated an order of protection held by Leslie Damon by shoving her on April 23 and again on July 14, and a second indictment alleging he struck Ms. Damon in the face Aug. 21 in the town of Watertown.
Upon entry of his pleas Monday, he was sentenced to time served at the PSB and a conditional discharge.
