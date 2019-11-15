The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Steven E. Beach, 55, Watertown, was sentenced to 3½ years in state prison, followed by an additional three years of supervision upon his release, after pleading guilty Oct. 1 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in July with selling cocaine on several occasions in March and April.
James W. Madill, 54, Watertown, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by two years’ post-release supervision, after pleading guilty Oct. 1 to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Further information about the count was not available.
Judge Kim H. Martusewicz mandated that he serve his sentence in the prison system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a military-style rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
Devin M. Merritt, 24, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty Sept. 17 to second-degree rape. He had been accused of engaging in sexual activity with a female under the age of 15 on June 24 in Watertown. He was also ordered Friday to register with the state as a Level 1 sex offender.
David E. Knight, 59, Watertown, was sentenced to time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 20 to first-degree criminal contempt. He admitted that he violated a stay-away order of protection for Sandra Wilkinson at 1007 State St. by punching her in the face.
Tononica S. Reynolds, 39, Watertown, was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty Aug. 6 to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She had been charged with aggravated DWI April 26 after she was accused of driving on Pearl Street with a blood alcohol content of 0.34 percent. DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.08 percent or above, while aggravated DWI is charged when a BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above. She was also fined $1,500 Friday, had her driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Michael J. Moyer, 37, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with possessing cocaine Aug. 26 in Watertown. He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 21 to 3½ years in prison, followed by three years’ post-release supervision.
Carmen A. Disario, 58, Watertown, was arraigned on single counts of second-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of stolen property and 20 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in court.
It is alleged that between Feb. 7, 2011, and Jan. 25, 2017, she stole more than $50,000 from an attorney trust account belonging to Patrick Evans. It is further alleged that she forged multiple checks belonging to Mr. Evans. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on her own recognizance.
In court Thursday, Jarvis K. Hines, 36, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged in an indictment handed up in June with possessing more than four ounces of cocaine with the intent to sell the drug Dec. 14 at a residence on Cemetery Road in the town of Rutland. He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 21 to four years in prison, followed by three years’ post-release supervision.
