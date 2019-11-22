WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Jonathan M. Lillie, 19, Adams, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny. He had been charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of tires and other property from Fuccillo Ford in Adams on May 31.
He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 24 to five years’ probation and be ordered to pay $1,756 in restitution.
Ryan P. Mills, 43, Watertown, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He had been charged with felony DWI Sept. 20 on Waite Road in the town of Antwerp.
He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 17 to a three-year conditional discharge and be ordered to complete the Bridge program.
Patrick L. Collins, 38, Watertown, was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty Sept. 27 to misdemeanor DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also fined $1,000, had his driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
Police had alleged that on June 28, Mr. Collins drove across a sidewalk and onto a front lawn at 691 Mill St. and struck William Towsley with his vehicle. Police said that Mr. Collins’s blood alcohol content at the time was 0.16, double a BAC of 0.08 percent which is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
Samantha E. Sawyer, 33, Watertown, was sentenced to three years’ probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty Sept. 30 to DWI as a misdemeanor. She admitted that she drove while intoxicated Sept. 12, 2018, on Route 12 in the town of Rutland.
She also had her driver’s license revoked Friday and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.
