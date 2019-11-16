WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:
Michael N. Dekin, 52, Watertown, was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in state prison after pleading guilty Sept. 17 to fourth-degree grand larceny. He had been charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from Hoover Construction on Jan. 4 in the town of LeRay.
Barry E. Adams, 57, Dexter, was sentenced to a year in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and a fine of $1,000 after pleading guilty Sept. 11 to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He had been charged with DWI and driving without a license Sept. 20 on Middle Road in the town of Brownville. He also had his driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
Devon M. Paul, 18, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty Sept. 17 to first-degree sex abuse. He had been charged in May with having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl on April 24. He was also ordered Wednesday to register with the state as a Level 2 sex offender.
Stefan M. Burnham Jr., 20, Adams Center, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and discharging of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. Further information about the charges was not available. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 17 to three years’ probation.
