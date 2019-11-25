WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Cenzig Gulbay, 46, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment. He was accused of firing a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun near Sheena Covell and Kahlil Covell on Sept. 19, 2018. The incident occurred at Mr. Gulbay’s business, Cash4Gold, 132 Court St.
He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 20 to three years’ probation.
Mohammed A. Guira, 27, Evans Mills, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. It had been alleged that on June 29 in the town of Leray he possessed $3,664 worth of furniture that had been fraudulently purchased from a Syracuse furniture store. He was subsequently sentenced Monday to a one-year conditional discharge.
Raymond S. Beutel, 50, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been charged in July with violating an order of protection by shoving a 15-year-old boy. He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 24 to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and three years’ probation.
Marissa S. Lloyd, 29, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Oct. 1 to fourth-degree attempted criminal mischief. Further information about the charge was not available. She paid $2,064 in restitution up front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.