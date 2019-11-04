WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Monday in Jefferson County Court:
Everett W. Benway, 48, Watertown, was sentenced to four years in state prison, followed by three additional years of supervision upon his release, after pleading guilty Sept. 16 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of having methamphetamine Oct. 18, 2018, in the town of Brownville.
Michelle R. O’Dette, 30, Watertown, was sentenced to two to four years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree promoting prison contraband and first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband as a result of two incidents. She had been accused of possessing heroin at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on April 21 and Suboxone on Aug. 3. She was being held at the PSB on an alleged violation of probation at the time of the incidents.
Keith Short, 36, an inmate at Coxsackie Correctional Facility, was sentenced to an additional 1½ to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty Aug. 27 to second-degree attempted assault. He had been accused of trying to injure a corrections officer by punching the officer in the chest Feb. 21 while incarcerated at the Watertown Correctional Facility. He is currently serving a 3 1/2-year prison term imposed in New York County in 2017 for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance convictions, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Travon T. Felton, 24, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been accused of violating a City Court order of protection held by Alysse J. Eibert by striking her Sept. 4 in Watertown. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 16 to either three years of probation or a conditional discharge.
