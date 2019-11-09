WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:
Devante Q. Wadjas, 22, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted promotion of prison contraband. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in September with possessing a metal blade while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility on March 10.
He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 20 to an additional 1½ to 3 years in prison. He is currently serving a 3½-year prison sentence imposed in Albany County in April 2018 for a third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Travis J. Dawson, 30, Lake Clear, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He had been charged with driving while intoxicated April 6 on Interstate 81 in the town of Adams.
He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 16 to three years’ probation and be fined $1,000. He will also have his driver’s license revoked and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
Haley J. Recor, 20, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 21 to second-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree conspiracy. She admitted that he helped plan a March 8 home invasion on Moon Lake Road in the town of Theresa.
