WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Tuesday in Jefferson County Court:
Anthony L. Walker, 32, an inmate at Great Meadows Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault. He had been charged with striking a corrections officer and causing a cut to the officer’s face while incarcerated July 24, 2018, at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
He is expected to be sentenced at a later date to two to four additional years in state prison. He is serving a 15-year sentence imposed in Onondaga County in 2007 for a first-degree manslaughter conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Amanda S. Johnson, 37, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance as a result of one incident and fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree falsifying business records stemming from unrelated incidents. She had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in August of selling heroin in Watertown in mid-March. Information about what led to the grand larceny and falsifying business records counts was not available.
She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 18 to two years in prison, followed by an additional three years of supervision upon her release.
Stephanie N. Morrison, 28, Syracuse, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery. She had been charged, along with Joseph J. Briere, 24, Syracuse, with forcibly stealing seven guns from Whitney Bauer while displaying what appeared to be a firearm on March 27 in the town of Ellisburg.
She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 18 to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation.
Scott F. Flitcroft, 43, Felts Mills, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been charged with violating an order of protection in August. He was subsequently sentenced Tuesday to a one-year conditional discharge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.