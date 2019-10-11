WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
John R. Kellogg III, 36, Alexandria Bay, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted burglary. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in April with unlawfully entering the East Lynde Street apartment of Michael T. Schaber and choking him and threatening him with an ice pick.
He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 17 to two years in state prison, followed by three additional years of supervision upon his release.
Isabella M. Baird, 20, Clayton, who had been accused of abetting Mr. Kellogg, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to second-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident and was sentenced Oct. 1 to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation.
Patricia A. Hamm, 54, Watertown, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated. She had been charged with felony DWI May 25 on Route 3 in the town of Wilna. She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 6 to either five years’ probation or a conditional discharge with orders to complete the Bridge program. She will also be fined $1,000, have her driver’s license revoked and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Dale C. Groff, 44, no fixed address, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt. He had been accused of violating a Family Court order of protection held by Casaundra Mashaw by punching her in the back with a closed fist Aug. 2. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 6 to a conditional discharge with orders to complete the Bridge program.
