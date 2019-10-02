WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday:
Steven E. Beach, 55, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in July with selling cocaine on several occasions in March and April. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 15 to 3½ years in state prison, followed by an additional three years of supervision upon his release.
James W. Madill, 54, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Further information about the count was not available. He is due to be sentenced Nov. 15 to four years in prison, followed by two years’ post-release supervision. It is expected that he will be mandated into the prison system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a military-style rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
Marissa S. Lloyd, 28, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal mischief. Further information about the charge was not available. She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 25 to three years’ probation and be ordered to pay $2,064 in restitution.
Miguel A. Harvey, 20, Watertown, was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty Aug. 6 to second-degree attempted assault. He had been charged with striking Monique A. Farney and Kadi E. Shroy, both of Watertown, on the head with a glass bottle April 26 in Watertown.
Blake V. Moore, 30, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 6 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Further information about the charge was not available.
Isabella M. Baird, 20, Clayton, was sentenced to time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 6 to second-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in April with unlawfully entering the East Lynde Street apartment of Michael T. Schaber on Nov. 3. During the incident, John R. Kellogg III, 36, Alexandria Bay, allegedly choked Mr. Schaber and threatened him with an ice pick and Mr. Kellogg and Ms. Baird were alleged to have restricted the movements of Caitlin McConnell, Tiffany Predmore and Brennon Stevens.
Julie A. Persica, 45, Watertown, was sentenced to time served at the PSB and three years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 5 to fourth-degree grand larceny. She admitted taking property that exceeded $1,000 in value in 2017 in Watertown.
