WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Wednesday in Jefferson County Court:
Duncan A. Woodard, 21, Watertown, was sentenced to a year in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 27 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He had been charged with selling heroin March 26 in Watertown and of possessing cocaine with the intent to sell the drug the same day in Watertown.
David R. Cundall, 22, Clayton, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and three years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 21 to fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
During the June 2 domestic incident, Mr. Cundall grabbed Courtney E. Calhoun by the waist and forced her into his vehicle as she tried to leave and find help. He then drove along County Route 66 at 98 mph in the town of Hounsfield with her and a 9-month-old child in the vehicle. Later, a passerby, Brad J. Gebo, noticed the domestic disturbance and attempted to call 911 and take photos of Mr. Cundall’s license plate. Mr. Cundall allegedly punched Mr. Gebo in the face, grabbed his cellphone and threw it on the ground. He admitted to damaging the phone.
Christopher T. Furr, 30, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Further information about the count was not available. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 16 to three years’ probation.
Lucinda N. Pauling, 38, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny. She admitted that between July 18, 2017, and July 23, 2017, she made false entries into the records of her employer, Express Mart on Arsenal Street, to conceal the fact she was stealing money. She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 3 to three years’ probation and be ordered to pay $3,818 in restitution.
