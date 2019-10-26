WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Suzette L. Scott-Ackelbein, 27, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.
She had been accused of hitting an incompetent female in her chest with a closed fist on June 23 during an incident at 25889 Route 283 in the town of LeRay.
She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 17 to either three years’ probation or a conditional discharge.
Ashley N. Beach, 26, Watertown, pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree criminal contempt as a result of two incidents. She had been accused of violating a Family Court order of protection by texting Kevin Beach, Watertown, on Sept. 12.
She had also been charged with criminal contempt for violating Mr. Beach’s order of protection by calling 81 times within about an hour in July.
She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 18 to five years’ probation.
Charles W. Carter Jr., 30, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and three years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 23 to fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was accused of having damaged a dresser valued at more than $800, a television and other property belonging to Brittany Harris at their Palmer Street home on April 11.
A 5-year-old child was nearby when Mr. Carter punched holes in the bathroom wall during the domestic incident.
David J. Myers, 29, Fort Drum, was sentenced to three years’ probation and fined $500 after pleading guilty Aug. 28 to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. He was charged with DWI on Jan. 27 on Interstate 81 in the town of Adams with a 1-year-old child as a passenger.
He also had his driver’s license revoked Friday and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he owns or operates.
Tommy L. Clark, 38, Watertown, was sentenced to time served at the PSB after pleading guilty Sept. 5 to second-degree criminal contempt.
It had been alleged that on Feb. 2 he violated a City Court order of protection held by Jamie Worrell by sending her a threatening email.
