WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Friday in Jefferson County Court:
Robert D. Dusharm Jr., 55, Watertown, was sentenced to 3½ years in state prison, followed by three additional years of supervision upon his release, after pleading guilty Sept. 3 to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and admitting that he violated probation.
He had been charged with possessing more than a half-ounce of methamphetamine July 20 at a Winslow Street residence. At the time, he was serving five years’ probation imposed in County Court in June, also for a fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction, again for having methamphetamine. He violated probation by committing the new crime.
Judge Kim H. Martusewicz mandated that he serve his sentence in the prison system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a military-style rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
Raymond L. Clarida, 40, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by two years’ post-release supervision, after pleading guilty Aug. 6 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to sell the drug in Watertown on May 20, 2016. His latest sentence will run concurrent with an up to 15-year prison sentence he is serving which was imposed in Bronx County in July for a second-degree attempted murder conviction.
David T. Sprague, 20, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 13 to first-degree attempted disseminating indecent materials to a minor. He had been accused of sending a text message to a 13-year-old female on Feb. 5 requesting that she send a nude picture of herself to his phone, which she did. He was also ordered Friday to register with the state as a Level 1 sex offender.
Brian K. Sullivan, 31, Watertown, was sentenced to 21 months total in the PSB after pleading guilty Aug. 27 to fourth-degree criminal mischief and admitting violating probation. Further information about the mischief charge and probation violation was not available. He was sentenced to a year in the PSB on the mischief count and a consecutive nine months on the probation violation.
Gary L. Phelps, 32, LaFargeville, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty Aug. 21 to fourth-degree criminal mischief and issuing a bad check. He admitted to issuing a check to a Brownville business when he knew he didn’t have the money in his account and damaging a television in a separate incident in the town of Watertown.
Devon K. Jones, 25, an inmate at Mohawk Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty to second-degree promoting prison contraband. He had been accused of possessing a razor blade melted into a pen cap Aug. 27, 2018, while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. He was subsequently sentenced Friday to time served. He is serving an eight-year prison sentence imposed in New York County in 2014 for a second-degree attempted murder conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Travis C. Johnson, 50, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He had been charged in a grand jury indictment handed up in April with possessing a knife with the intent to use it against another man Nov. 24 in Watertown. He was subsequently sentenced Friday to a one-year conditional discharge and was ordered to perform four weekends of work at the PSB.
Derek J. Nier, 25, Carthage, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct. He had been charged with having forcible sexual contact with a woman Jan. 13 in the town of Clayton. He is expected to be sentenced at a later date to six years’ probation and be ordered to register as a sex offender.
Bryan L. Blackmon, 50, Watertown, was arraigned on two separate indictments unsealed in court containing counts of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. The indictments allege that he violated an order of protection held by Leslie Damon by shoving her on April 23 and again on July 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was returned to the PSB on bail. Mr. Blackmon was already facing an indictment handed up Oct. 9 containing counts of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. In that indictment, he is accused of striking Ms. Damon in the face Aug. 21 in the town of Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.