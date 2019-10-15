WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred Tuesday in Jefferson County Court:
Dustin S. Sauer, 29, Watertown, was sentenced to four years in state prison, to be followed by an additional three years of supervision upon his release, after pleading guilty Sept. 16 to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with possessing methamphetamine June 4 in Watertown.
Iona E. White, 35, whose last known address was Mattydale, was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by two years’ post-release supervision, after pleading guilty Sept. 11 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She had been accused in a grand jury indictment of selling cocaine within the county on Jan. 7.
Ms. White had pleaded guilty in County Court in December 2016 to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, having been accused of selling within the county in August 2016. She was sentenced in January 2017 to two years in state prison.
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website, she was released from prison under parole supervision on Dec. 11, 2018, a few weeks before she sold cocaine in the latest incident.
Jared S. Gilson, 26, Black River, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and five years’ probation after pleading guilty Jan. 22 to criminal possession of a firearm. He admitted that on July 19 of last year he possessed a Colt .22 caliber handgun illegally.
Travis M. Jordal, 43, Felts Mills, was sentenced to one to three years in prison after pleading guilty March 4 to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and admitting violating probation. Further information about the weapons charge was not available. He also was allowed to withdraw a March 4 guilty plea to third-degree rape, with future court conferences now scheduled in that matter. Further information about that charge was not available.
Nicole L. Hutchins, 34, Lowville, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She had been charged in an indictment handed up in September with possessing more than two ounces of methamphetamine and the ingredients needed to make the drug April 23 in the town of Theresa. She is expected to be sentenced Dec. 14 to three years in prison, followed by five years’ post-release supervision.
Milo F. Wiley, 63, Sackets Harbor, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Further information about the charges was not available. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 16 to a conditional discharge with orders to complete the Bridge Program. He also will have his driver’s license revoked and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
