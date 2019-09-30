WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred in Jefferson County Court on Sept. 30:
Anthony D. Taylor, 28, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and admitted violating probation. He had been charged in an indictment unsealed in court in April with selling cocaine within the county in November 2018.
At the time, he was serving five years’ probation imposed in County Court in March 2018 for convictions on counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing. He violated probation supervision by being convicted of the new crime.
He is expected to be sentenced Jan. 3 to 1½ years in state prison, followed by an additional year of supervision upon his release.
Samantha E. Sawyer, 32, Watertown, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as a misdemeanor. She admitted that she drove while intoxicated Sept. 12, 2018, on Route 12 in the town of Rutland. She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 22 to three years’ probation and be fined $500. She will also have her driver’s license revoked for one year and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle she owns or operates.
Bryson G. Birht, 25, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and three years’ probation after pleading guilty July 19 to fourth-degree criminal mischief. He had been accused of headbutting a section of drywall at the Huntington Street residence of Cody Lilley on May 26, causing a large hole in a wall.
