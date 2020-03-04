Javon M. Marshall, 23, Carthage, was sentenced to 2½ years in state prison after pleading guilty in Jefferson County Court to second-degree aggravated sexual abuse. He was also sentenced to 10 years post release, and a stay-away order of a protection was ordered.
Also sentenced in Jefferson County Court:
Joshua W. Gonio, 36, of 22469 County Route 3, LaFargeville, was sentenced to two years in state prison, one year post supervision and $325 surcharge. Mr. Gonio, a second felony offender, had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin T. Maguire, 32, of 17193 County Route 156, Watertown, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for three years with the Bridge Program. He also had to pay for a surcharge and DNA testing. Mr. Maguire had pleaded guilty to forcible touching and second-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Randall J. Bell Jr., 48, Watertown, as a second felony offender, was sentenced to 44 days time served and conditional discharge with the Bridge Program. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge. He had previously pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Russell R. Shepherd III, 31, of 935 State St., Watertown, had pleaded guilty in December to endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation. An stay-away order of protection was ordered, and he was ordered to pay for DNA testing and a surcharge.
Eric J. Favret, 32, of 30066 Garnderville Road, Evans Mills, had pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced Tuesday three years of probation, ordered to pay a surcharge and a stay-away order of protection was granted.
