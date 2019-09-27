WATERTOWN — The following activity occurred in Jefferson County Court on Friday:
Ariel C. Rosado, 27, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. She had been accused May 18 of threatening to kill Nathan Hitsman with a steak knife while he slept at her West Main Street residence.
She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 11 to three years’ probation.
Patrick L. Collins II, 38, Watertown, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Police had alleged that on June 28, Mr. Collins drove across a sidewalk and onto a front lawn at 691 Mill St. and struck William Towsley with his vehicle. Police said that Mr. Collins’s blood alcohol content at the time was 0.16, double a BAC of 0.08 percent which is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 11 to a conditional discharge and be ordered to complete the Bridge program.
In court activity Sept. 25, Michelle R. Ricks, 45, Watertown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal contempt and was subsequently sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
She had been accused of calling and texting Steven T. Conroy on Aug. 28 in violation of a City Court order of protection.
