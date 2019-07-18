WATERTOWN — A Harrisville man accused of choking a woman and slamming her head against a car door in 2018 was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Court.
A grand jury had indicted Jeffrey S. Kiggins, 50, with second-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Kiggins not only slamm a woman’s head into a car and choked her, which caused her to lose consciousness, but also unlawfully entered a her the town of Watertown home, damaged her door, stuck his fingers into her mouth and applied pressure to her jaw.
The court scheduled a conference for Mr. Kiggins’s case for a later date. He was not held and his bail was exonerated.
In other court action:
Kevin F. Elie, 36, was arraigned on multiple drug-charges. Mr. Elie, an inmate at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, faces three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance across two grand jury indictments.
One indictment that was unsealed in court Wednesday alleged that Mr. Elie sold cocaine on March 15. Another open indictment alleged that Mr. Elie also sold cocaine on Dec. 20 and 21.
Mr. Elie was held at the county jail on $20,000 cash and $40,000 bond.
Erika P. Grant, 42, was arraigned on the charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. A grand jury indictment alleges that she stole property valued at more than $1,000 from Famous Footwear at the Salmon Run Mall.
Lilsteven S. Allen, 22, of Fort Drum, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He admitted that on March 7, he had an illegal 30-round magazine for an AR-15.
Mr. Allen was ordered to forfeit the round and pay $500 for a fine and surcharge.
Jaime J. Woodard, 40, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She admitted that she attempted to obtain and sell heroin on March 26.
Her sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 18, when she faces a possible sentence of time served and up to five years of probation.
Harold H. McConnell II, 53, was sentenced to nine months in the county jail after admitting to violating his probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.