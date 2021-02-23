WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County combined COVID-19 vaccination clinic, scheduled for Friday, filled all 400 of its available appointment slots within 45 minutes Tuesday.
Last week’s clinic saw similar interest, and all slots were taken within a similar timeframe.
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 200 people in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination rollout — which includes essential workers, first responders, medical staff and people aged 65 or over — will be able to receive their first doses.
From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., another 200 people with eligible underlying health conditions — including cancer, kidney disease, heart disease, severe obesity or pregnancy — will be able to receive their first doses.
People with appointments who are in need of transportation to and from the clinic can call the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422.
