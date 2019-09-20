WATERTOWN — Two repeat DWI offenders pleaded guilty to Judge James P. McClusky in Jefferson County Court on Thursday afternoon.
Eric J. Lapradd, 59, Watertown, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated. In return for his plea, Mr. Lapradd is expected to be sentenced to probation on Nov. 21.
He admitted that on Aug. 3, 2018, he was driving on State Street in the city with what was recorded as a blood alcohol content of .31%, significantly over the basic DWI limit of .08 as well as the aggravated DWI level above .18%.
According to police, Mr. Lapradd had a previous DWI conviction on Jan. 14, 2010, in Onondaga County, qualifying the latest charge as a felony.
Jordan L. Dwyer, 35, Philadelphia, also pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated.
He admitted that on July 11, he was driving while intoxicated in Antwerp.
Mr. Dwyer has two previous DWI convictions, including 2012 in Clayton and 2009 in Theresa which resulted in an accident causing an injury to his passenger.
Due to new laws in place, Mr. Dwyer’s bail posted in April will be returned to him. He will be sentenced Nov. 21.
Jessica E. West, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, in a plea deal that is likely to see her sentenced to five years of probation.
Ms. West admitted that she stole a purse on July 19 that contained a credit or debit card that she didn’t have permission to use.
She will return to court to be sentenced on Nov. 21.
Clinton Washington Sr., 56, was determined to be at level 3 for the sex offender registry by the judge, however, Washington stated he didn’t agree with the qualification because “this whole thing is unconstitutional.” He indicated he will appeal the decision after the judge indicated it was his right to do so.
Washington was sentenced to nine years in state prison in 2013 for having repeated sexual contact with a child between June 2011 and January 2012, starting when the girl was 11 years old. Judge McClusky also stated Washington pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct, a misdemeanor sex offense, in 1995, which contributed to the classification level.
In August, according to the state Department of Corrections website, Washington was granted a conditional release date of Oct. 18.
Brandon T. Thompson, 31, Chaumont, who was accused in July of robbing another man of his cigarettes and money at gunpoint and charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony second-degree robbery and felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by city police, had his bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.