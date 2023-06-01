WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Dairy Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight. The route Washington Street from Watertown High School to Clinton Street.
Along the way agriculture and the community will harmonize as Northern Blend Chorus performs.
WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Dairy Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight. The route Washington Street from Watertown High School to Clinton Street.
Along the way agriculture and the community will harmonize as Northern Blend Chorus performs.
The 35-member chorus will sing during a 15-minute set in front of the Dulles State Office Building before the arrival of the dairy parade. The performance begins at approximately 6:45 p.m. and will be visible outside the Dulles State Office building and the Beste Western across the street. Just after 7 p.m., as the dairy parade has started down Washington Street from Watertown High School, Northern Blend Chorus will perform their rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.
“We are always trying to keep the dairy parade fresh and exciting for our friends in the community,” said Jay Matteson, producer of the Jefferson County Dairy Parade and Agricultural Coordinator for Jefferson County Economic Development. “The parade is a chance for our farmers and the public to come together and enjoy a celebration of who we are, where we live and all the great things we have in NNY.”
The theme for the 2023 Dairy Parade is “Red, White and Moo, a celebration of Rural America!”
Washington Street will be closed to traffic for the duration of the parade from Watertown High School to downtown.
