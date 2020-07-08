WATERTOWN — After over 23 years of service, Jefferson County’s Democratic Election Commissioner Babette M. Hall is retiring at the end of July.
Mrs. Hall started at the Jefferson County Board of Elections full-time in 1997 as a registration clerk, but she had worked part-time in the office before then.
“I started here in the early 1990s, part-time, coming in when they needed someone to cover vacations,” Mrs. Hall said. “I would work for election time, about four months, from August until the end of November until the votes were certified, and then I would go home.”
She has served in every position in the board at one point or another, sometimes concurrently. In 2008, she was promoted to deputy Democratic election commissioner, and also served as a voting machine technician.
“When you start as a file clerk and work your way up, you learn everything,” Mrs. Hall said.
She said that when she was hired on full-time in 1997, there were four people in the office, votes were counted by hand, and computerization was minimal.
“When I first came, we were working with DOS computer systems,” Mrs. Hall said. “Getting into it was strange. I worked with that for a few months, and then we moved to a new system, it’s called NTS Data Services.”
She said that one of her biggest accomplishments during her time at the board was pushing for the board to digitize the voter district search process.
“We used to sit with a registration card at a desk with maps that filled the whole desk,” Mrs. Hall said. “You would look at the card, get the voter’s address, find the address on the map to figure out the district.”
With computerization, as long as all the streets and addresses were input into the system, district information could be pulled up almost instantly.
“I pushed for us to use the system fully, and guess who had to set it all up? Me,” Mrs. Hall said.
She said that the last few years have been the most difficult of her career, starting with the 2016 presidential election, and then the 2019 Watertown mayoral election, and culminating in the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Along that timeline, changes to the elections process have also been enacted. Early voting was put into place last year, and electronic poll books were introduced then as well. This year, in response to the pandemic, the state mandated that boards of election send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters, a monumental task in itself, not to mention the resulting tide of absentee ballots to be counted.
“I was saying it in 2015, that 2016 was going to be my last presidential election,” Mrs. Hall said.
Now, she said that she plans to enjoy retirement with her family. She has two adult children, and now has four granddaughters in the region. She said she would like to explore starting her own small business as well.
“A long time ago I got a cosmetology license, and I expanded that with a certification in plasma fibroblast treatments,” she said.
Plasma fibroblast is a skin-tightening cosmetic procedure, and Mrs. Hall said that she believes she is the only person in Jefferson County that is certified to offer it.
“Family, traveling, maybe getting into some arts,” she said. “I used to be a pretty good artist, I want to get back into sketching. I will find things to do.”
