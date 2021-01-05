WATERTOWN — Corey D. DeCillis, former mayor of Black River, was unanimously chosen as the Jefferson County Democratic Committee’s next chairman, the committee announced Monday.
According to a statement, Mr. DeCillis was unanimously chosen by the committee’s membership to replace former chairman Jon A. Hall, who stepped down in December.
According to the JCDC, Mr. DeCillis has served on the Black River Board of Trustees for a decade, and, as a Verizon employee, has been active with the Communications Workers of America, Local 1124, in a number of leadership roles. He currently lives in Black River with his wife Joelle and their six children.
“It is an honor to be elected as chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, and I look forward to working with the whole committee and our elected officials in the county and state,” Mr. DeCillis said in a statement.
