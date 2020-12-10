WATERTOWN — Police say charges are pending after a crash on Route 12 over the weekend that sent two people to Samaritan Medical Center and one to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said charges related to possible alcohol involvement are pending in the case involving a collision near the line separating the towns of Watertown and Rutland.
According to the sheriff’s office, shortly before 1 p.m. a Chevy Cruze operated by Marvin W. Aguilar Garcia, 27, of Watertown, was traveling south on Route 12, in front of a Jeep, operated by Daniel R. Jensen, 29, also of Watertown, who had a passenger, Steven M. Jones, 62.
The sheriff’s office reports Mr. Aguilar Garcia completed a U-turn on Route 12, then entered the other lane as Mr. Jensen’s vehicle approached, causing the collision.
Mr. Aguilar Garcia was taken to Samaritan with non-life-threatening injuries, as was Mr. Jensen. Mr. Jones was taken to Upstate. His condition was not released.
Police did not specify which vehicle operator may face alcohol-related counts.
