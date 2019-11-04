WATERTOWN — The phone and computer systems at the Jefferson County 911 dispatch were down for about two hours Sunday, but calls for help would not have been left unanswered.
Joseph D. Plummer, director of county emergency management, said Oswego County 911 dispatch was prepared to receive any calls during the interim and contact Jefferson County emergency personnel. The radio system remained functional, Mr. Plummer said, meaning staff at Jefferson County 911 dispatch could still contact fire departments, police and emergency medical providers for any issue. Mr. Plummer also said he asked fire departments to have staff on standby at their stations for any incident.
Oswego County received a few calls for Jefferson County that Jefferson County emergency personnel addressed, Mr. Plummer said.
“(These backup measures) work and work well for these unforeseen circumstances,” Mr. Plummer said.
The computer and phone systems at the Jefferson County dispatch center have since been restored, and firefighters were released at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Mr. Plummer said the cause of the outages remains under investigation.
“It has to do with some network issue,” he said.
