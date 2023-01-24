WATERTOWN — Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills is criticizing the state’s bail law after a former Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday on sex crimes against a child — after previously having been convicted of a similar crime and sentenced to state prison — and was granted pre-trial release under probation supervision at his arraignment on the new charge.
Ms. Mills said Tuesday that the only way a person can be held on bail is if someone is considered a flight risk, and that it doesn’t matter if someone is deemed to be dangerous to the community.
“In my opinion, that’s a gap in our statute, and that is definitely a problem that we have in the state because we cannot keep the public safe,” she said.
Alexander S. Nicholson, 47, of Watertown, was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Monday with second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that his arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation that was prompted by a male victim reporting the abuse to have happened in 2013, when the victim was 13 years old.
Nicholson had previously been convicted of the same charge in November 2011 and served two years in state prison. The male victims in that case were ages 14 and 16 at the time, according to the state’s sex offender registry through the Division of Criminal Justice Services. Nicholson is a Level 2 sex offender, which requires him to register for life.
An offender’s level of risk — Level 1, low; Level 2, moderate; and Level 3, high — is determined by a point system, with points assessed for different categories. Categories include the use of force, weapons, alcohol or drugs, the victim’s age, number of victims, relationship to the victim or any injury of the victim, among other factors. Each level may also carry a designation — sexual predator, sexually violent offender or predicate sex offender. Nicholson’s current status does not bear a designation.
The investigation into the newest allegations, according to Ms. Mills, took at least a year. Following Nicholson’s arrest, he was arraigned by City Court Judge Anthony M. Neddo.
Ms. Mills said the assistant district attorney asked for Nicholson to be held on $100,000 bail due to his prior felony conviction and because he is facing a possible state prison sentence, which made the district attorney’s office feel that Nicholson was a higher flight risk.
“The court ended up feeling that he was not a flight risk, that we could not make out any indication that he would be a flight risk, and so the court (pre-trial released) him,” she said.
Under state penal law, unless there is another securing order on a defendant, “the court shall release the principal pending trial on the principal’s own recognizance, unless it is demonstrated and the court makes an individualized determination that the principal poses a risk of flight to avoid prosecution.”
If such a finding is made, under penal law the court “must select the least restrictive alternative and condition or conditions that will reasonably assure the principal’s return to court,” which can then include the establishment of bail if the defendant is ordered held.
Ms. Mills said the public’s help is wanted in this case.
“We are definitely asking for the public’s help in this and if anybody has any information, we’re asking that they come forward” and contact Detective Carrie Mangino with the sheriff’s office, Ms. Mills said.
She added that when someone is pre-trial released to probation that means that it puts the person under the supervision of probation, and the person has to call in order to make sure they are doing what has to be done. She said in this case, Nicholson would be calling into probation so they can know where he is.
Ms. Mills said Nicholson is facing between 4 to 7 years in prison with 5 to 15 years post-release supervision if he is convicted of the top count and no other counts or victims are added.
Further charges could come as the investigation continues and Ms. Mills said she does anticipate additional charges being presented to a grand jury.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have additional victim information to contact Detective Mangino at 315-786-2750.
