Watertown case prompts criticism of N.Y. bail law

Nicholson

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills is criticizing the state’s bail law after a former Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday on sex crimes against a child — after previously having been convicted of a similar crime and sentenced to state prison — and was granted pre-trial release under probation supervision at his arraignment on the new charge.

Ms. Mills said Tuesday that the only way a person can be held on bail is if someone is considered a flight risk, and that it doesn’t matter if someone is deemed to be dangerous to the community.

