WATERTOWN — Some Jefferson County legislators are wondering why the county Department of Motor Vehicles hasn’t reopened for walk-in appointments yet.
The Jefferson County DMV, based out of offices in the county office building on Arsenal Street in the city, has been requiring people to make appointments to receive service since the middle of 2020, once the department reopened after the coronavirus pandemic began.
Currently, for any service that requires active help from a DMV staff member, Jefferson County residents have to book an appointment on the DMV’s webpage and prepare their paperwork beforehand. Those who reside outside Jefferson County aren’t able to use the county DMV at all.
For any services that don’t require active assistance, like filing paperwork, residents can drop their paperwork in a dropbox outside the county offices, and track which days paperwork is being processed on the DMV Facebook page.
Legislator James A. Nabywaniec, R-Calcium, said that he and a number of other county legislators have been hearing complaints about the DMV recently.
“Several legislators have fielded complaints from constituents. They say they’re frustrated with appointment-only service,” he said.
He said many constituents have seen the DMV offices in neighboring counties like Lewis or St. Lawrence reopen to walk-ins months ago, and are concerned that Jefferson County’s isn’t following along.
The Jefferson County DMV is overseen by the county clerk, an elected position currently held by Gizelle J. Meeks, a Republican. As Mrs. Meeks is elected independently of the Board of Legislators, the decision on how the DMV is run is entirely up to Mrs. Meeks, within state guidelines. The board simply controls the annual budget.
Mrs. Meeks said there are a number of reasons she has decided to continue requiring appointments for most services at the Jefferson County DMV, and added that not everything requires an appointment.
“If someone comes in for a renewal or to hand in their plates, they can do that as a walk-in,” she said. “And if someone just walks in off the street and we had cancellations, or we aren’t busy, we will process their transaction. We don’t turn anyone away if we don’t have to.”
She said, when compared to other DMVs in the area, there’s no direct correlation. The Lewis County DMV services a much smaller population than Jefferson County’s, and St. Lawrence County has five individual offices around that county.
Jefferson County only has one DMV office in Watertown to service patrons, meaning it’s much busier on a daily basis, especially considering the added demand generated by Fort Drum. There are also significantly more car dealers, who make more sales, in Jefferson County than in the other north country counties.
She said appointment-only services are easier to manage with reduced staff. Some departments in the county government, including the clerk’s office, have summer hours mandated in their contract with the civil service employees union. The office currently closes an hour earlier than usual, at 3:30 p.m. Many staff are taking vacations during this summer, more so than usual this year because of the pandemic, which further reduces available staff.
“I’d like to open the doors to the public, but we always have two or three staff on vacation,” she said.
Currently, the plan is to return to normal, walk-in based services in September, when summer hours end.
There are benefits to the current structure, Ms. Meeks said. Wait times have dropped for patrons, as they show up when they’re meant to be seen and shown right in. She said that’s nearly eliminated violent incidents in the office, which were once relatively common due to long wait times and slow processes.
“We used to have some really awful cases of workplace violence between our customers and our staff, and we just don’t have that anymore,” she said.
Staff morale has seen a boost as well, Mrs. Meeks said, and DMV staff are working hard to catch up to old paperwork, which piled up for three months in 2020 when the offices were entirely closed. She said a two-week closure in May, because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff, put the office even further behind, but they’re catching up now.
She said staff remain concerned about COVID-19, especially with news of a new, more infectious Delta variant has prompted the United Nations World Health Organization to suggest even vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors again.
Mrs. Meeks said DMV staff have been more efficient this year than ever before, and have processed 33% more transactions since January of this year than they did in the first seven months of 2019, the last normal year they have for comparison.
“Right now, we’re 10,000 transactions more, to date, than we were in 2019,” she said Wednesday.
From her point of view, she said almost every patron has been satisfied with their service, which is proven in the reviews shown on their appointment application, Setmore.
The page shows hundreds of reviews dating back to June 2020, when the DMV reopened after the start of the pandemic. Nearly every review shows 5 stars, although some of those 5-star reviews are attached to negative comments. Most recent reviews commend the staff for their speed, knowledge and patience, A small number of other reviewers said they had to wait a long time for an open appointment, were unable to make one at all, or wish the DMV would return to normal, walk-in service.
Legislator Nabywaniec said, while there may certainly be benefits to appointment-only service at the DMV, he and the other legislators on the board would ultimately prefer to see regular services return as soon as possible.
He said the Board of Legislators has given every county department the money and resources they need to return to pre-pandemic operations, and with the multi-million dollars in federal aid the county has received none of that is coming out of the county taxpayers pocket directly.
“We need to provide the best possible service to the public that we can, they deserve that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.