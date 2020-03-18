WATERTOWN — In order to protect the safety of its staff, Jefferson County Dog Control is limiting personal contact at the dog shelter, 21897 County Route 190.
The public is asked to call ahead and make an appointment to view a specific dog. Staff will meet visitors in the outdoor viewing area. Those without an appointment, are asked call or knock on the door.
All dogs that are available for adoption can be found on Petfinder.com and Friends of Jefferson County Dog Control on Facebook.
Owners who need to redeem a dog, should call and make arrangements and appointment first. Staff will advise the owner of the necessary paperwork and fees required. Owners are asked to remian in in their vehicle and staff will then meet them in the parking lot.
To limit the number of people inside the building the public is asked to call first for any business.
The dog shelter can be reached at 315-779-5900.F
For more information visit countyshelter@co.jefferson.ny.us.
