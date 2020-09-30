WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Department of Social Services has received a grant that may help make up for funding lost late last year.
According to a resolution introduced at the meeting of the Jefferson County Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday, Jefferson County DSS was awarded $473,904 from a CARES Act emergency solutions grant to be distributed to Transitional Living Services and the Watertown Urban Mission.
The money granted to Transitional Living Services will be used to provide a housing specialist case manager, who will work with people living in emergency housing to find more-permanent homes for them. The money granted to the Watertown Urban Mission will be used to support prevention and rapid rehousing programs, and to provide for a staff member to oversee financial assistance and support programs for at-risk individuals.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said the funding is primarily to be used to address rapid housing needs for people who have nowhere to go and need a place to stay as soon as possible. The funding is also meant to address some of the housing issues caused specifically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rapid housing is a lot of this,” Mr. Gray said. “Then there’s the fact that the COVID situation is creating some additional housing needs because of inmate releases, and there are no evictions, so the market is a little tighter.”
The funding is also set to be used directly by DSS to provide emergency housing and limited assistance for food, hygienic products and transportation for people ineligible for support through other programs.
This round of funding is meant to support programs until Sept. 30, 2022.
In September 2019, the county lost out on a Solutions to End Homelessness Program grant from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. That program is funded through a mixture of federal and state money and is allocated to individual organizations and local government programs that work to help disadvantaged New Yorkers avoid eviction, find permanent housing and receive services that can help them on the path to living stably.
Last year, no organizations in Jefferson County were awarded funds for the first time in a decade. The funding is awarded every five years, so the next opportunity to apply for the funds won’t come around until 2024.
“There are two counties that were federally funded through the program and they lost their federal designation,” Mr. Gray said. “That’s really the reason, I think, the way we may have lost it is that those two counties took our spot.”
At the time, the county learned no organizations would be receiving extra funding less than a month before the awards were set to be disbursed. The two programs funded by the grant, Rapid Rehousing and Homelessness Prevention, were both spun down when funding ended, but the issues they addressed will now be handled by programs funded by the CARES Act grant.
