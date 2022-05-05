WATERTOWN — Jefferson County’s two economic development agencies are providing $900,000 in additional financing to bail out the YMCA’s financially hobbled community and aquatics center project.
On Thursday, the Jefferson County Local Development Corp. approved $400,000 more for the project, while the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency will forego a $500,000 lease payment that the YMCA was supposed to pay for the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
The two economic development agencies hope the YMCA doesn’t end up needing some or all of that $900,000, if the YMCA is successful in receiving new market tax credits or if the project can obtain other funding.
The $900,000 will make up for an $880,000 shortfall for the project.
“We have to make it whole today,” said W. Edward Walldroff, a member of both the JCLDC and the JCIDA boards.
The YMCA’s board of directors is meeting early next week to determine whether it can move forward with the project. Its finance committee also meets on Friday to discuss the situation.
The YMCA board has determined that the final cost of the project — known as the guaranteed maximum price — comes to about $27.5 million. The YMCA must sign a construction contract by Tuesday for the project to proceed.
The JCLDC and the JCIDA had to act quickly after the Jefferson County Legislature decided on Tuesday not to provide $880,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
On Thursday afternoon, YMCA Executive Director Denise K. Young thanked the JCLDC and the JCIDA for stepping up.
To get needed financial support, JCLDC and JCIDA board members are urging the city of Watertown and Jefferson County to commit some financial assistance to the project, stressing its importance for downtown and economic development.
The City Council has declined to contribute any of its $22 million in ARPA funding for the project.
“I think it’s an embarrassment to the city not to commit skin to the game,” Mr. Walldroff said.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said he plans to go back to the Watertown Local Development Corp. to seek funding.
Paul J. Warneck, another JCIDA and JCLDC board member, compared the situation to the criticism of renovating the former post office on Arsenal Street into the county courthouse about 20 years ago.
There was opposition to that project, but the courthouse ended up being an important piece of downtown, he said.
The YMCA project’s cost has escalated because of a $3 million unexpected remediation project to remove highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, from the flooring of the building and costs associated with the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project has been delayed almost a year.
The building will be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with an elevated running track and several other amenities.
The former call center building is owned by the JCIDA and will be turned over to the YMCA right before construction is to begin.
The project has obtained a $9 million Department of Defense grant and $3.6 million in state funding.
The YMCA is arranging a loan from the Watertown Savings Bank and contributions from a variety of sources to pay for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.