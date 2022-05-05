WATERTOWN — Jefferson County’s two economic development agencies are providing $900,000 in additional financing to bail out the YMCA community and aquatics center financially hobbled project.
On Thursday, the county’s Local Development Corporation approved $400,000 more to the project, while the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency will forego a $500,000 lease payment that the YMCA was supposed to pay for the former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
The two economic development agencies hope to be reimbursed for some or all that $900,000, if the Y is successful in receiving new market tax credits it’s applying for or if the project can obtain other additional funding.
The $900,000 will make up for an $880,000 shortfall for the project.
“We have to make it whole today,” said W. Edward Walldroff, a member of both the JCLDC and the JCIDA board.
The Y’s board of directors is meeting on Monday to determine whether the Y can move forward with the project. Its finance committee also meets on Friday to discuss the situation.
The Y board has determined that the final cost of the project — known as the guaranteed maximum price — came to about $27.5 million. The Y must sign a construction contract by a deadline on Tuesday for the project to proceed.
The JCLDC and the JCIDA had to act quickly after the Jefferson County Legislature decided on Tuesday not to provide $880,000 in its American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
To try to recoup the $900,000, JCLDC and JCIDA board members are urging the city of Watertown and Jefferson County to commit some financial assistance to the project, stressing its importance for downtown and economic development.
The City Council also has refused to contribute any of its $22 million in ARPA funding for the project.
“I think it’s an embarrassment to the city not to commit skin to the game,” Mr. Waldroff said.
David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, said he plans to go back to the Watertown Local Development Corporation to seek funding.
Paul J. Warneck, another JCIDA and JCLDC board member, compared the situation to the criticism of renovating the former post office on Arsenal Street into the county courthouse about 20 years ago.
There was a lot of opposition to that project, but the courthouse ended up an important piece of downtown, he said.
The Y project’s cost has escalated because of a $3 million unexpected remediation project to remove highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs, from the flooring of the building and costs associated with the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project has been delayed almost a year.
The building will be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with an elevated running track and several other amenities.
The former call center building is owned by the JCIDA and will be turned over to the Y right before construction is to begin.
The project has obtained a $9 million federal Department of Defense grant and $3.6 million in state funding.
The Y is arranging a loan from the Watertown Savings Bank and contributions from a variety of sources to pay for the project.
