Jefferson County election results (contested races)

Watertown City Council

Four-year term (nonpartisan — vote for 2)

Benjamin P. Shoen 742

Clifford G. Olney III 1,179

Lisa Ruggiero 1,786

Michelle Capone 1,086

To fill a vacancy (nonpartisan — vote for 1)

Patrick J. Hickey 1,535

Amy Horton 960

Jefferson County Legislature

District Three (vote for 1)

Philip N. Reed (REP) 1,172

Gene-Paul Brennan (CON) 313

District Seven (vote for 1)

John D. Peck (REP) 381

Matthew T. Gump (CON) 307

State Supreme Court

Justice — 5th Judicial District (vote for 2)

Anthony Brindisi (DEM) N/A

Danielle M. Fogel (REP) N/A

Town of Alexandria

Supervisor (vote for 1)

Brent A. Sweet (REP) 617

Daniel B. Peterson (GG) 398

Town Council (vote for 2)

Shannon Newberry (DEM) 310

Shawn M. Thomas (REP) 632

Gene P. Kring (REP) 647

John D. Stine (INT) 352

Town Clerk (vote for 1)

Jessica L. Hudon (REP) 642

Sandra M. Caputo (SER) 396

Village of Alexandria Bay

Mayor (vote for 1)

Steven Jarvis (DEM) 164

Julia A. Erck (REP) 94

Town of Cape Vincent

Supervisor (vote for 1)

Daniel A. Wiley (DEM) 387

Marty Mason (REP) 442

Town Council (vote for 2)

Paul F. Aubertine (DEM) 534

Alan N. Wood (DEM) 478

Michael Nebbia (REP) 378

Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)

William J. Pond (DEM) 553

Andrew M. White (REP) 284

Town of Champion

Supervisor (vote for 1)

Brian S. Peck (REP, CON) 502

Jonathan J. Schell (CF) 161

Town Clerk (vote for 1)

Christina M. Vargulick (REP) 450

Sierra Weston (EP) 199

Town of Clayton

Town Council (vote for 2)

Allen Heberling (DEM) 247

James C. Kenney (REP) 540

Kathleen E. LaClair (REP) 614

Mary J. Zovistoski (MIN) 299

Town of Ellisburg

Town Clerk (vote for 1)

Tara R. Hess (DEM) 99

Debra L. Payne (REP) 227

Village of Mannsville

Christine Caird (DEM) 27

Maxwell Sparks (DEM) 27

Valerie A. Deon (REP) 58

Town of Hounsfield

Town Council (vote for 2)

Dawn C. Nier (DEM) 348

John W. Laduc (REP) 473

Christopher H. Lee (REP) 471

Village of Sackets Harbor

Mayor (vote for 1)

Mark Pacilio (DEM) 120

James D. Bray (REP) 115

Alex Morgia (SF) 173

Village Trustee (vote for 2)

Kelly L. Sova (DEM) 215

Phillip L. Fay (REP) 196

Ronald D. Mildren Jr. (REP) 246

Town of LeRay

Supervisor (vote for 1)

Ronald C. Taylor (REP) 441

Patrick E. O’Donnell (BAC) 357

Town Clerk (vote for 1)

Melissa L. Verne (REP) 507

Norma J. Dunleavy (GRA) 279

Town of Lorraine

Town Council (vote for 2)

Lester L. Hobbs (DEM) 64

Gordon A. Hutton (REP) 192

David D. Johnson (REP) 211

Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)

Joseph E. Wasilewski (DEM) 217

Jonothan Strough (PF) 48

Town of Lyme

Supervisor (vote for 1)

Terry D. Countryman (DEM) 270

Tom Strejlau (REP) 255

Town Council (vote for 2)

Julia Gosier (DEM) 253

Donald R. Bourquin (REP) 369

Timothy Farrell (REP) 340

Village of Chaumont

Village Trustee (vote for 2)

Nicholas Birchenough (DEM) 53

Jose Sosa (DEM) 63

Dori-Ann Froelich (REP) 78

Town of Pamelia

Supervisor (vote for 1)

Timothy Kelly (DEM) 161

Scott J. Allen (REP) 330

Town of Rutland

Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)

Claude F. Phelps (REP) N/A

Michael Breyette (CN) N/A

Town of Wilna

Town Justice (vote for 1)

Richard J. Mushtare (DEM) 264

Faith L. Parks (REP) 313

