Jefferson County election results (contested races)
Watertown City Council
Four-year term (nonpartisan — vote for 2)
Benjamin P. Shoen 742
Clifford G. Olney III 1,179
Lisa Ruggiero 1,786
Michelle Capone 1,086
To fill a vacancy (nonpartisan — vote for 1)
Patrick J. Hickey 1,535
Amy Horton 960
Jefferson County Legislature
District Three (vote for 1)
Philip N. Reed (REP) 1,172
Gene-Paul Brennan (CON) 313
District Seven (vote for 1)
John D. Peck (REP) 381
Matthew T. Gump (CON) 307
State Supreme Court
Justice — 5th Judicial District (vote for 2)
Anthony Brindisi (DEM) N/A
Danielle M. Fogel (REP) N/A
Town of Alexandria
Supervisor (vote for 1)
Brent A. Sweet (REP) 617
Daniel B. Peterson (GG) 398
Town Council (vote for 2)
Shannon Newberry (DEM) 310
Shawn M. Thomas (REP) 632
Gene P. Kring (REP) 647
John D. Stine (INT) 352
Town Clerk (vote for 1)
Jessica L. Hudon (REP) 642
Sandra M. Caputo (SER) 396
Village of Alexandria Bay
Mayor (vote for 1)
Steven Jarvis (DEM) 164
Julia A. Erck (REP) 94
Town of Cape Vincent
Supervisor (vote for 1)
Daniel A. Wiley (DEM) 387
Marty Mason (REP) 442
Town Council (vote for 2)
Paul F. Aubertine (DEM) 534
Alan N. Wood (DEM) 478
Michael Nebbia (REP) 378
Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)
William J. Pond (DEM) 553
Andrew M. White (REP) 284
Town of Champion
Supervisor (vote for 1)
Brian S. Peck (REP, CON) 502
Jonathan J. Schell (CF) 161
Town Clerk (vote for 1)
Christina M. Vargulick (REP) 450
Sierra Weston (EP) 199
Town of Clayton
Town Council (vote for 2)
Allen Heberling (DEM) 247
James C. Kenney (REP) 540
Kathleen E. LaClair (REP) 614
Mary J. Zovistoski (MIN) 299
Town of Ellisburg
Town Clerk (vote for 1)
Tara R. Hess (DEM) 99
Debra L. Payne (REP) 227
Village of Mannsville
Christine Caird (DEM) 27
Maxwell Sparks (DEM) 27
Valerie A. Deon (REP) 58
Town of Hounsfield
Town Council (vote for 2)
Dawn C. Nier (DEM) 348
John W. Laduc (REP) 473
Christopher H. Lee (REP) 471
Village of Sackets Harbor
Mayor (vote for 1)
Mark Pacilio (DEM) 120
James D. Bray (REP) 115
Alex Morgia (SF) 173
Village Trustee (vote for 2)
Kelly L. Sova (DEM) 215
Phillip L. Fay (REP) 196
Ronald D. Mildren Jr. (REP) 246
Town of LeRay
Supervisor (vote for 1)
Ronald C. Taylor (REP) 441
Patrick E. O’Donnell (BAC) 357
Town Clerk (vote for 1)
Melissa L. Verne (REP) 507
Norma J. Dunleavy (GRA) 279
Town of Lorraine
Town Council (vote for 2)
Lester L. Hobbs (DEM) 64
Gordon A. Hutton (REP) 192
David D. Johnson (REP) 211
Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)
Joseph E. Wasilewski (DEM) 217
Jonothan Strough (PF) 48
Town of Lyme
Supervisor (vote for 1)
Terry D. Countryman (DEM) 270
Tom Strejlau (REP) 255
Town Council (vote for 2)
Julia Gosier (DEM) 253
Donald R. Bourquin (REP) 369
Timothy Farrell (REP) 340
Village of Chaumont
Village Trustee (vote for 2)
Nicholas Birchenough (DEM) 53
Jose Sosa (DEM) 63
Dori-Ann Froelich (REP) 78
Town of Pamelia
Supervisor (vote for 1)
Timothy Kelly (DEM) 161
Scott J. Allen (REP) 330
Town of Rutland
Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)
Claude F. Phelps (REP) N/A
Michael Breyette (CN) N/A
Town of Wilna
Town Justice (vote for 1)
Richard J. Mushtare (DEM) 264
Faith L. Parks (REP) 313
