WATERTOWN — Jefferson County officials have put together two ad-hoc committees, one to handle local redistricting and another to handle committee appointments.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Chair Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, announced the formation of an Appointments Committee and a Redistricting Committee.
The Appointments Committee will oversee all new appointments to the committees under the board’s purview and will be tasked with finding fitting applicants. The committee will not have a say in re-appointments of existing board members, or committees with membership selected by the board chair.
The Appointments Committee will be staffed by legislators Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams; Allen T. Drake, D-Theresa; Robert W. Cantwell III, R-Clayton; Francee A. Calarco; R-Watertown; and Daniel R. McBride, R-Carthage.
Legislators were chosen to represent the geographic scope of the county and both parties on the county board.
The Redistricting Committee will be comprised of legislators William W. Johnson, R-Chaumont; John D. Peck, R-Carthage; and Anthony J. Doldo, R-Watertown.
The committee will be responsible for redrawing the county’s legislative districts in light of the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. Mr. Gray said the committee should finish its work by March 2022.
