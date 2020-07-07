WATERTOWN — The final count for the Democratic primary held in Jefferson County on June 23 is in and, as expected, former Vice President Joe Biden came out on top.
According to the certified results, published Monday, Mr. Biden finished well ahead of the other candidates in the final vote, with 2,642 total votes counted. He had been projected to win across the state shortly after the polls closed, and all the other formal candidates on the ballot had already dropped out of the race before election night.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders finished in second place, with 529 total votes. Mr. Sanders had remained on the ballot formally in order to collect delegates to have a say at the Democratic National Convention scheduled for August.
Former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, came in third place with 89 votes. In a close fourth was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with 87 votes.
A meaningful result could not be determined for any north country elections until the absentee ballots were tallied, as most people voted by absentee ballot this year. Only 922 people voted in-person on the day of the election.
In Jefferson County, 2,630 absentee ballots were received by June 30, the cut-off date by which an absentee ballot may be received to be counted.
Ultimately, there were 2,606 absentee ballots counted, 24 less than received.
“We ended up tossing a couple because they didn’t have signatures and stuff like that,” said Jude Seymour, the Republican elections commissioner for the county. “It happens all the time.”
The absentee ballot counts and verification processes for Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are still ongoing. In New York State, absentee ballots are all checked with the state Board of Elections to ensure that there are no double-votes or other irregularities. Local election boards are required to wait until July 1 to begin counting absentee ballots, and verification processes can take time.
New York state adjusted rules regarding absentee ballots this year to make it easier for people to vote while remaining socially distant, to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This year, absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by the day of the election, whereas usually the deadline to send in a ballot is seven days before the election.
In St. Lawrence County, the count is finished but final checks are still ongoing. Officials say that they expect to make the results public by the end of this week.
In Lewis County, the count is still ongoing, and officials say they expect the results by the end of this week as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.