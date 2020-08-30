WATERTOWN — The Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy preaches his best sermons while in a freezing ditch in the middle of the night, at times to a person who isn’t alive.
The Rev. Lundy, who’s been an Anglican priest for a dozen years, is one of two fire chaplains in Jefferson County. It’s been a practice in the area for nearly 40 years — sending clergy to the scene of a fire or a crash to be a presence, a prayer or a good luck charm. They’re also much more.
The Rev. Lundy has been a firefighter with various departments since 1964. His close friend had been the previous fire chaplain and had asked him to fill his shoes once he was done. In many cases, the most important thing a fire chaplain can do is what they call the Ministry of Presence. The concept is mostly for them to be there to give first responders confidence that they will be OK, or to offer a calming presence amid the movement.
Over the years, he has found that a fire chaplain somewhat fills the function as a social worker.
“People think ‘fire chaplain,’ they think ‘religious,’” he said. “Fine, and that’s certainly an important part of our mission, but we do other things, too.”
Rev. Lundy has been on the scene of several car crashes in which a person is stuck inside the vehicle. As firefighters work to cut the person out, Rev. Lundy climbs inside. He crawls underneath the protective blanket already there and talks with the person. He holds their hand or just is there.
“You can’t solve everyone’s problems,” Rev. Lundy said. “When you try to, or think you can, then you’re heading for trouble.”
If the person lives, the priest may never see them again. If they die, he does the Prayers for the Departed. He prays — often times in a ditch in the middle of the night — that the person is forgiven for their imperfect actions and that they’re accepted into God’s kingdom. Rev. Lundy has learned to cope with moments of death like these.
“I don’t mean to say I’m hard-hearted,” he said. “I’m not, but I didn’t cause the problem and I can’t take it upon me if I can’t solve it.
“It doesn’t mean you don’t get upset, but it’s not anything that keeps me awake at night. I do what I can do,” he added.
Rev. Lundy has been going to scenes like these for 12 years, giving the same prayer no matter what religion the person may or may not practice — because that’s what he’s capable of. All he can do is hope it’s acceptable. He remembers the time a person was trapped after a crash and, when Rev. Lundy climbed inside, fluid was leaking on both of them.
“I later realized it was gas,” he said. “One spark and we would have been toast.”
He can cover all 55 fire departments in Jefferson County, and a lot of cases he is a support system. A person’s communications skills aren’t as exceptional after they’re involved in a crash. They often ask “What happened?,” over and over, and Rev. Lundy gives them the same, measured response every time: You’ve been in a car accident.
“I find a lot of firemen will go to the end of the world to do something for you,” Rev. Lundy said, “but not all of them know how to interact with you.”
He might arrive to a scene — always wearing a clergy collar — and the fire chief will ask him to call the family whose house is burning. Or, like he did less than a week ago in Copenhagen, he might get into the ambulance to pray with a patient inside.
He’s also a connection for the fire service community. Today, he said, fewer people have church connections. His being on a scene gives firefighters a future contact for weddings, baptisms or funerals. He’s also a facilitator during Christmas time. A father might call him and say they’re in need. Rev. Lundy will then call a friend and ask if they have presents they could donate to the family, who he will keep anonymous. Or if a family just lost their house in a fire, many will contact Rev. Lundy saying they have furniture for them.
“Really we just try to be there for anybody who needs us,” he said. “I can do the best I can do and then move on.”
Leon I. VanWie is the other fire chaplain in the county. He was an EMT for 15 years, and now he’s the president of the Town of Watertown Volunteer Fire Department. He’s a chaplain for the town and city fire departments. He began working in the fire service in 1976 and was a chaplain within a year.
“Our department responded to a fatal fire,” Pastor VanWie said on his start. “The chief knew I was a pastor, so he asked that I console the family and help any of the members who were having a difficult time dealing with the tragedy — thus my chaplain’s work began.”
Pastor VanWie said the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for chaplains.
“Wanting to respond and be of assistance but also attempting to maintain social distancing and to remain safe,” he said. “Many of us, including myself, are senior citizens and are more susceptible to the disease.”
There are two primary ways Pastor VanWie respond to scenes. The first is ensuring first responders are safe — physically and emotionally. The second is being there for the victims.
“There are a variety of ways individuals serve as chaplains,” he said. “For some, it is simply by offering a prayer at a banquet. Many of us, however, respond to scenes when we are able. Much of the work we do is up close and personal with individuals who are having their worst day ever.”
