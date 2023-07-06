Jefferson County is set to receive more than $600,000 to purchase new gear for local fire departments.
In a joint announcement on Thursday, Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant had awarded seven fire departments with $648,000 to purchase about 150 complete sets of firefighting protective equipment, including a coat, pants, boots, helmet, two hoods and two pairs of gloves.
“I helped create and protect the AFG program because I know this funding is such a vital lifeline for rural communities like those in Jefferson County, and this is just the latest example of the program delivering for upstate New York,” Schumer said.
According to the Senators, some of the equipment used by the fire departments receiving the grant funding has been in use since 1996, and was made to much older standards of protection as well.
The departments receiving the funding are the Adams Fire Department, Adams Center Fire District, Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, Plessis Volunteer Fire Company, Rodman Volunteer Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Fire Company and the Smithville Fire District.
“This federal funding will provide them with the equipment and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations,” Gillibrand said.
The county as a whole has already received over $500,000 in AFG and SAFER grants from the federal Department of Homeland Security over the last few years as well, including $112,858 in May 2017 for breathing equipment, $212,381 in July 2017 for radios and nearly $250,000 in July 2018 to replace air packs at the Brownville Joint Fire District, some of which were 20 years old or more.
“The award of this Assistance to Firefighters grant is a huge win for the town of Adams Fire Department, the other fire departments involved and communities across Jefferson County,” said Adams Fire Department Chief Brian Berkey. “These funds are critical to a small fire department like ours and will allow us to upgrade our aging personal protective equipment with new sets to better protect our firefighters.”
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann, III, said he was happy to see collaboration between local and federal leaders to bring the much-needed equipment to Jefferson County.
“Personal protective equipment is absolutely essential to the health and safety of our county’s firefighters, and I am proud that our federal and local leadres worked together to make this happen for our community.”
