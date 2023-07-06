More than $600,000 in federal funding has been allocated to Jefferson County fire departments to purchase new turnout gear. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Jefferson County is set to receive more than $600,000 to purchase new gear for local fire departments.

In a joint announcement on Thursday, Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant had awarded seven fire departments with $648,000 to purchase about 150 complete sets of firefighting protective equipment, including a coat, pants, boots, helmet, two hoods and two pairs of gloves.

