WATERTOWN — Jefferson County announced Friday that all of its departments will reopen during normal business hours starting Monday.
All but essential county services had been closed to the public for the past 12 weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order this past week directing local governments to reopen, coming at a time that the north country enters the third of four phases allowing portions of the private sector to also reopen.
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in a statement that the county will continue to encourage residents to conduct as much country-related business as possible by email, over the phone, by mail, or through the county’s website.
“It is important to note that as county staff return to work, we are doing so with many new state and federal guidelines impacting the way business is to be conducted,” he said.
The county will be enforcing new health standards, such as social distancing, wearing a face mask when entering buildings and minimizing group gatherings. It is also asking the public to make specific appointments in advance as much as possible.
If someone needs to conduct in-person business, appropriate visiting reporting measures will be required. Signs will be placed at entrances to county buildings reminding people of the necessary precautions put in place to maintain a healthy and safe environment.
“We fully expect these new health standards to be in place for a long time to come and politely request complete compliance by everyone,” Mr. Hagemann said.
The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Watertown will resume in-person transactions by appointment on June 22 for driver’s licenses, permits and non-driver identification purposes only. In-person transactions will be limited to residents of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties. Appointments can made online starting Monday at https://jeffersoncountywatertowndmv.setmore.com.
The County Clerk’s office will also reopen Monday by appointment only. Transactions that can be completed through the mail will not be permitted for in-house processing. Appointments can made online at https://jeffersoncountyclerksoffice.setmore.com.
