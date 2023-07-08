WATERTOWN — Scott M. Frezzo has worked for the county highway department for 35 years and he’s never been more puzzled by what he’s seeing now.

Signs are disappearing from roadways at an alarming rate. It started about a year and a half ago, he said, in the town of Cape Vincent. And now, signs are being stolen across the county. In the last year it cost taxpayers more than $50,000 in parts and labor to replace road signs.

