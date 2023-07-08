WATERTOWN — Scott M. Frezzo has worked for the county highway department for 35 years and he’s never been more puzzled by what he’s seeing now.
Signs are disappearing from roadways at an alarming rate. It started about a year and a half ago, he said, in the town of Cape Vincent. And now, signs are being stolen across the county. In the last year it cost taxpayers more than $50,000 in parts and labor to replace road signs.
County route signs, street signs, stop signs, curve signs, deer crossing signs, railroad-crossing signs and speed-limit signs. They are all targets.
“It’s all kinds, I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason which ones are taken,” said Frezzo, who leads a crew of workers who are called on when one turns up missing.
Throughout the county there are about 13,500 signs, and the process to replace a missing sign can be extremely time consuming.
Frezzo said there are two people on the sign crew, and they will either discover the sign missing themselves, or they’ll get a call. They then go to the sign to figure out what needs to be replaced, go back to the shop, they make the sign at the highway department, and then go back out and replace the sign. The whole process could take anywhere from two to six hours.
It takes one person to make a sign and two to install along the road.
Replacing signs is so time consuming because there are 550 miles of roads in Jefferson County, and if they are on one end of the county when they get the call they have to travel, sometimes more than an hour, to reach their destination.
If the sign is a regulatory sign such as a speed limit, stop, stop ahead, anything to do with a busy intersection, the department will try to respond immediately.
As of Friday, all signs are accounted for, Frezzo said, but he added that they never know until someone stumbles upon another missing one and they get the phone call.
He said route marker signs such as County Route 69, County Route 59 and County Route 47 have all turned up missing at one time or another.
“I’ve been here 35 years and I’ve seen isolated signs come up missing like County Route 69 route marker or a sign here and there around Halloween, or whatnot, you know kids being kids,” he said. “This has been going on for 18 months and they’re cleaning us out pretty good.”
Frezzo said more than 300 signs have been stolen from county roads in the past year and a half. He estimates the taxpayer expense to be about $50,000 between labor and everything that goes into replacing the signs.
He said they have about $60,000 a year to spend on signs and barricades and if they have to spend more than that then money will have to be moved from another account.
“I’ve never seen this many signs come up missing at one time like this, and it hasn’t let up,” he said.
Jefferson County Sheriff Peter R. Barnett is warning residents that missing signs could end up being extremely dangerous.
He said there is a liability to the county and to the municipality if someone removes or damages a stop sign so the operator cannot see it.
“But as the sheriff, I want to turn the liability on the people or persons that took or damaged that sign,” he said. “That’s who needs to be in prison.”
On Monday, Frezzo said the county department got a call from the Philadelphia highway superintendent about a stop sign missing from County Route 30 and County Route 29.
He said that while employees were replacing that stop sign, they noticed about 12 to 14 various signs missing in just that area.
“They cleaned us right out,” he said.
Frezzo said there are a few theories as to why people are stealing the signs, but he personally believes there may be a market for souvenirs.
County and village signs are also being targeted. If anyone is caught, they could be charged with a felony.
“We have to look beyond a misdemeanor or a felony right now, the possibility of someone being seriously injured or killed as a result of a traffic sign being deliberately taken down is our major concern,” Barnett said. “It needs to stop.”
Barnett said if a serious crash were to happen, it would be litigated “for years” with the incident being extremely costly.
At this point, Barnett said there have been a few people interviewed, but charges were not filed as there was nothing of the magnitude they are seeing now.
“Believe me, when we do get a lead, it will start to take off,” he said. “Sooner or later they are going to make a mistake.”
Barnett said a sign thief won’t make a lot of money from the scrap metal.
There have not been any crashes attributed to missing signs as of Friday morning, the sheriff said.
Barnett said he has never seen anything like this in his time in the north country.
“This is not just a law enforcement issue, we are all affected by this,” he said.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Benjamin K. Timerman said people are stealing the signs on back roads, which are less trafficked with less of a chance to get caught.
A quick internet search will show Jefferson County is not alone. County sheriffs, the National Park Service and local police across the country have issued pleas for people to stop stealing signs numerous times, each time with a reminder that depending on the value, stealing a sign could be a felony.
“If somebody steals a stop sign on that intersection, and you got somebody that doesn’t know that road very well and driving up onto it at night, it could end up being a fatal accident,” Frezzo said.
To submit a tip to law enforcement, call 315-788-1441, or message the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
