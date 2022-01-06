WATERTOWN – A travel advisory has been issued in Jefferson County as the inches of snow pile up in the area, and it appears the public is listening.
For the most part, drivers are going slow or just simply staying home as the lake-effect snow continues on Thursday.
“It’s been pretty mundane for us,” said Joseph D. Plummer, director of Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management. “A lot of people are slowing down and taking their time.”
The county-wide advisory is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. Mr. Plummer agrees, adding that drivers should give extra room to the plows, or just wait the storm out at home.
