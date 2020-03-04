WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Legislature denounced legislation that would infringe on the Second Amendment, but did not grant the sanctuary status sought by guns rights activists who faced them Tuesday.
About 60 residents filled the pews of the Old Jefferson County Court House, most supporting a Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration that they hope would preempt future state gun control measures in the county. The coalition lead by Noah Latham, a key proponent of the initiative, previously submitted and ordinance that, if adopted, would prohibit county employees or officials from enforcing “any unlawful act” for guns, ammunition and accessories, as well as the use of funds to enforce “an unlawful act.”
The Board of Legislators took no action towards the ordinance, but adopted a resolution declaring opposition toward laws that “would intentionally violate the inalienable rights of the people of Jefferson County.” Any laws that would implement the tracking, restriction, or confiscation of firearms, accessories and ammunition would be met with a call for repeal from the Legislature, according to the resolution.
Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray said the board evaluated and opted the resolution to underpin Second Amendment rights and reject “some onerous legislation at the state level.” The resolution referenced proposed legislation that would require gun owners to obtain no less than $1 million in liability insurance and limit the sale of ammunition for assault weapons. Mr. Gray, however, reiterated a previous claim that county officials cannot supercede state law, prompting his rejection of a sanctuary. All legislators approved the resolution save Allen T. Drake, who abstained.
“I support Resolution 92. I, too, don’t agree with all of it, but you know what? I agree that we have the right to bear arms in Jefferson County,” said Legislator Carolyn D. Fitzpatrick, which garnered applause from the crowd.
The effort to garner a second amendment sanctuary status for Jefferson County mirrors others in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Both Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, who was not in attendance at the meeting Tuesday, and St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe previously said they have no authority to determine which state laws they want to enforce. Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, however, expressed support for a Second Amendment sanctuary push in his county.
Stephen Byers, Rutland, said he was disappointed in Sheriff O’Neill’s “preemptive press release” regarding the sanctuary initiative. He said her stance was “classic politician double speak,” because while she expressed support for the Second Amendment, she enforces “laws that limit it.” The sheriff not attending the meeting also received criticism from Mr. Byers.
“We elected Sheriff O’Neill so that she would not have a career job as a county sheriff, but she would serve and protect us as a public servant. We did the same for this body of legislators,” he said. “We will not forget (Sheriff O’Neill’s) response and her lack of courage and leadership on this matter the next time she is up for election. We will also remember how this Board of Legislators leads over the issue and hold you to the same standards.”
While the Jefferson County Legislature chose not to approve the sanctuary designation, Mr. Latham, a soldier who has been stationed at Fort Drum for three years, said he considers the resolution a small victory. Mr. Latham, however, plans to push for measures established in his proposed ordinance he believes will help protect gun rights.
“I think it’s a good start, and it shows they’re willing to work with us,” he said.
Mr. Latham created an online petition at Change.Org last month calling for support for second amendment sanctuary status in the county.
He also dropped off physical petitions at about a dozen local businesses, including the North Country Store, Philadelphia, Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing, Evans Mills, JPM Auto, Alexandria Bay, KDM Kustoms, Watertown, and Bill’s Feed Services, Great Bend, all of which support the effort. The effort generated 3,582 signatures of support from physical and online petitions by the time of the Legislature meeting.
“This isn’t a request. This is the will of the people of Jefferson,” Mr. Latham said to the board. “We, the people, find the only correct course of action is to say enough is enough. We must make our stand. We must pass this ordinance and, with conviction, protect the people of Jefferson from those who seek to oppress us.”
Five speakers approached the podium Tuesday, four of whom support the prospect of a sanctuary designation.
Jefferson County Democratic Chair Jon Hall was the only speaker who opposed it.
He said the designation would inhibit the ability for law enforcement to protect residents and the constitution, as well as further discussion toward gun control and violence. While Mr. Hall said he supports gun control, he criticized “unilateral legislation” like the state Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act, or SAFE ACT, borne from a lack of discussion from both sides of the issue.
“I support the SAFE Act. However, changes can be made so that each side of the gun control issue can contribute to making our communities safer,” he said.
(8) comments
Once again, I would like to hear from gun owners as to just how the Safe Act affects them personally.
Me too.
it hurts their feelings.
“This isn’t a request. This is the will of the people of Jefferson,”
That is a flat lie.
Excellent imagined victimhood. This guy is saying he wants Florida's gun laws in New York. Florida has over 2,500 shootings a year, New York has 700. He is bad at math and horrible at Constitutional analysis. Fox News turns men's brains to mush to the point where they aren't afraid to look like fools in public.
NC - agree...if he thinks it's the will of the people he need to get out more.. and understand how the rule of law works.. Judges, rulings and court cases define the Constitution and our laws, not a group from a local diner..
Ever hear of prosecutorial discretion?
You must have missed that class in law school.
Some light reading for you (since we all know how much you enjoy references)"
https://ir.lawnet.fordham.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=5194&context=flr
https://www.ncjrs.gov/pdffiles1/nij/grants/240335.pdf
https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=6756&context=jclc
https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=6876&context=jclc
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/unconstitutional-and-worthless-emails-show-officials-doubting-gun-sanctuaries/2020/01/26/139e5436-3e03-11ea-baca-eb7ace0a3455_story.html
https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=3831&context=lcp
Yes, Republicans have opposed prosecutorial discretion for decades, as seen in their insistence on mandatory minimum sentencing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.