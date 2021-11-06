WATERTOWN — A Jefferson County legislator is pushing to reverse some raises for public benefit agencies included in this year’s proposed county budget.
At Wednesday night’s county Finance and Rules Committee meeting, Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams, who represents the towns of Hounsfield, Henderson and Ellisburg, asked legislators to consider making such a cut, although he made no motion to actually amend the proposed budget.
“I don’t have the support in this committee, but I will bring it up at the full board meeting next week,” he said.
The 2022 proposed county budget includes a proposal to raise every public benefit agency’s funding from Jefferson County by 3% from their total received last year. The public benefit agencies are nonprofit, nongovernmental organizations that provide a public service to the community and receive some governmental support as a result. Among them are the county Historical Society, the Jefferson County Fair, Zoo New York, the Community Action Planning Council and local libraries.
Most of these agencies did not request an increase in their funding this year, with the exception of Zoo New York, the local library system, the Jefferson County Volunteer Center and the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization.
Board of Legislators Chair Scott A. Gray explained that the uniform 3% raises for the public benefit agencies were made to help cover the increase in the cost of operations since 2018, when the agencies last received uniform raises in the county’s contributions.
Mr. Jareo on Thursday said that since most of the agencies did not ask for a raise in the county’s contribution to their operations this year, they shouldn’t receive it automatically.
“There’s been this proposed 3% increase across the board, and most of them have not requested one,” Mr. Jareo said. “If they’re not requesting, then I don’t see why we should be taking property tax money and giving it to these agencies.”
Mr. Jareo said he doesn’t support offering any more money generated from taxation to these agencies than what they received the last time they received county money.
For the agencies that did request an increase, Mr. Jareo said only the Volunteer Center should receive it. The Volunteer Center requested $100,000 this year, a stark increase from the $26,530 they received in 2020 and the $27,326 included in this year’s budget proposal.
“I believe we should be increasing their contribution from the county, they provide a very good service and they’re in need of additional resources because of the pandemic,” he said.
But, Mr. Jareo said the county should use American Rescue Plan Act funding, of which they recently received over $10 million, to increase the Volunteer Center’s county contribution this year.
The three other agencies requesting increases shouldn’t get them, Mr. Jareo said. He said Zoo New York, in Watertown’s Thompson Park, received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $180,000 last year that should have more than bolstered its operations. The zoo requested $60,500 from the county this year, more than the $54,101 they received in 2020 and 2021, but the county budget proposal calls for them to receive $55,724 in 2022.
Mr. Jareo said the county’s libraries have other means to receive taxpayer money through their local school districts, and should pursue that more direct path to funding. The libraries requested $188,833 this year, but are budgeted to receive $176,816 in the budget proposal, in line with the 3% increase.
As for the FDRLO, Mr. Jareo said he’s not necessarily opposed to providing extra county support, though the organization didn’t come to the county Board of Legislators with an explanation for why $50,000 was requested this year, double the $25,000 allotted in 2020 and 2021. The proposed budget calls for the county to provide $25,750 to the FDRLO in 2022.
“I’d like to keep all that money in the hands of the people,” he said. “It belongs to the taxpayers.”
While he wasn’t able to convince a majority of the Finance and Rules Committee to support the cuts, Mr. Jareo said he believes he can convince a majority of the entire Board of Legislators before Tuesday’s meeting to support it.
“I’m quite confident there’s enough support there, I’ve talked to my colleagues,” he said.
Legislator Philip N. Reed, R-Alexandria Bay, who represents the towns of Alexandria, Orleans and part of LeRay, said he’s open to hearing more during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think a good point is being made about raising agencies contributions when they didn’t ask,” Mr. Reed said.
In the interest of the taxpayer, he said, there should be a discussion about where county money is best used. With some agencies receiving extra funding from other sources, especially during the pandemic, Mr. Reed said it’s important to question giving them more county money as well.
“If they didn’t ask for more, its a valid question to ask why they got more,” he said.
Some board members are opposed to Mr. Jareo’s proposal. Frances A. Calarco, R-Watertown, who represents the southwest part of the city, said she supports the proposed budget without edits.
“We have a budget officer, (County Administrator) Bob Hagemann, who knows the budget inside and out, and knows the needs,” she said. “He would know if it’s appropriate to give them a raise or not.”
With the agencies in question having received no annual raise in county funding in at least a few years, Mrs. Calarco said it seems appropriate to do so this year.
Legislators will likely discuss the issue in detail during Tuesday’s meeting. If a majority approves Mr. Jareo’s proposal, the budget will be amended and passed with the changes reflected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.